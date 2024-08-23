Man arrested after woman stabbed in Oldpark

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at a house in the Oldpark on Friday morning.

At around 10.40am it was reported that a man had forced entry into a house in Ballynure Street and assaulted a woman aged in her 20s.

The woman was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.

A man aged in his 20s was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a Class C controlled drug. He remains in police custody.