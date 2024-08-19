Belfast Grand Central Station set for phased opening next month

ALL ABOARD: The first phase of the Belfast Grand Central Station transport hub is about to go live

THE new Belfast Grand Central Station transport hub is set for a phased opening next month.

As the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland, it will significantly increase both rail and bus capacity and services for passengers travelling to destinations across the North and beyond.

From next month, services will be introduced in phases with buses operating from the Europa Buscentre to move over to the new hub on Sunday, September 8, followed by rail operations.

Public realm work around the station will continue into 2025.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “This is a really exciting milestone for everyone.

"The new station, and associated railway, signalling and public realm is a game changer set to inspire people to use more sustainable transport options creating a better connected, cleaner and healthier region for everyone.

Good news for Belfast today. @Translink_NI have announced the opening date for the new Grand Central Station. UlsterBus services will start operating from 5am on Sunday, September 8th - with train services to follow. More detail here: https://t.co/q7DCyAIuHX pic.twitter.com/6MUGiI6FxL — Cllr. Séamas de Faoite (@SeamasBelfast) August 19, 2024

“Over the coming weeks there will be a number of changes for passengers as we phase in bus and train services. These are being carefully planned to facilitate completion of all the essential commissioning and testing, to allow services to bed in, to give the public time to get familiar with the new station, and to facilitate the ongoing public realm works.

“We are urging passengers and parents of pupils returning to school after the summer break to plan their journey in advance, pre buy your ticket and allow extra time for your journey particularly travelling through the Belfast area.

“To ensure everyone has all the information they need to enable a smooth transition over to the new facility we will have information on our website and have a series of public information events in stations planned* with advice to assist passengers with the changeover.

“This operational opening is a significant milestone in the project marking the next step towards transforming Northern Ireland's public transport system. Over the coming year the programme of street works to improve pedestrian access around the new station will continue before the overall project is fully completed.

“We are excited to offer a grand welcome to visitors and passengers and want to thank everyone for their patience and support.

"We know there has been much interest and anticipation in the new facility which is set to help unlock the true potential of our region as a great place to live, work and visit."