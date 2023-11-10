Balmoral Golf Club selling 1.5 acres for housing

BALMORAL Golf Club is selling 1.5 acres of its land for housing development.

Advertised on propertynews.com the land in question fronts on to Priory Park on the Lisburn Road.

The website describes the land as a "residential development potential (subject to planning)" adding that it is a "rare opportunity to acquire a substantial site in South Belfast in a desirable residential area".

"Superb location just off the main Lisburn Road approximately 0.5 miles from the Junction with Balmoral Avenue and only three miles south of Belfast City Centre in close proximity to many amenities including leading schools, Lisburn Road shops, restaurants and transport connections."

It's not the first time that Balmoral Golf Club has been linked with housing. In 2004 a property development consortium had plans to transform the golf course into a luxury housing village. The consortium tabled a £28.3 million offer for Balmoral Golf Club's 87 acre site, however, the offer was rejected by members.