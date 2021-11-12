Basketball: Belfast Star aiming to make it back-to-back victories when they host NUIG Maree

Conor Quinn helped lead the fight in Star's victory over Bright DCU Saints last weekend

Belfast Star will hope to make it back-to-back InsureMyVan.ie Super League wins on Saturday evening when they host NUIG Maree at La Salle Sports Hall (tip-off 6.30pm).

Adrian Fulton's side bounced back from a disappointing defeat a fortnight ago when they claimed a 67-59 win away to Bright DCU Saints last weekend.

Max Cooper, Jonny Foulds and Conor Quinn led the scoring for the Belfast club in Dublin last week and the hope is that they can again lead the charge as Star aim for back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

“It is tough to think of tougher opposition than Maree," said Fulton.

"Charlie Crowley has clearly got his squad playing very well. They have added to a talented and experienced core group, led by a terrific guard in Eoin Rockall.

"Maree have added a lot of strength with their pros and their confidence must be high after great back-to-back wins.

"We played some good stuff last weekend, with our bench playing a huge part in the game, but we will need to improve our ball movement and shot selection if we are to challenge Maree.”

In-form NUIG Maree travel to Belfast off the back of an InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup win over holders Griffith College Templeogue and a InsureMyVan.ie Super League victory over previously unbeaten Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

“We’re going up to Belfast after two good performances at home," said NUIG Maree head coach Charlie Crowley.

"But away games are different and this is something we need to get sorted. Belfast are the reigning Super League champions and have a lot of expertise within their squad.

"With Adrian (Fulton) at the helm they’ve also got a tremendous coach. They’ve had some big wins against some top opposition, so we’re under no illusions of how tough this game is going to be.

“We’ll be asking the lads to knuckle down this week and be ready for a difficult game on Saturday. Consistency is what separates good teams from great teams, so we’re looking to follow up our good performances with another this weekend.”

In Division One, Ulster University is on the road as they head to Tolka Rovers Sports Complex on Saturday for a 6pm start against McGowans Tolka Rovers, while Claregalway Secondary School is the destination for Ulster UNiversity's women on Saturday as they take on NUIG Mystics at 3pm.