Basketball: High-flying Belfast Star host Templeogue

Belfast Star have made a superb start to the new campaign and they are back at La Salle on Saturday (6.30pm) when they host Templeogue.

The teams come into this game in contrasting form as Belfast Star Belfast Star sit atop the North Conference, unbeaten in six with a Pat Duffy Cup quarter-final on the horizon.

In contrast, Templeogue endured their fifth defeat of the year by five points or less while being knocked out in the opening round of the cup and picked up their only InsureMyVan.ie Super League win on September 30.

“Templeogue are in such a false position,” said Star's head coach, Adrian Fulton.

“They have had a very tough schedule but I'm sure they will be in the playoff hunt come March.

“We are in the middle of a brutal fixture schedule but all we can do is face up to the next challenge. Thankfully we are at home. Our home crowd have amazing again this season and we have a great record in De La Salle.”

Belfast Star and Templeogue meet in De La Salle College live on https://t.co/HqBGMOAjRW on Saturday at 6:30pm. #Basketball | #Ireland | #BISL pic.twitter.com/sAGP1cnT1l — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) November 16, 2023

This is a meeting between two coaches who know each other well as both are on the Ireland men’s coaching ticket.

Templeogue coach, Mark Keenan has added of Zo Tyson from UCC Demons to his squad, but he knows that they have to start converting performances into wins.

“We have given ourselves opportunities to win every game we’ve played this season,” said Keenan.

“Adrian has assembled a great team this year. They have strength and depth in every position, so it’s going to take a huge performance from us to get over the line.”

Also in the North Conference, Ulster University make the trip to North Dublin to take on Bright St Vincent's (Saturday, 7pm).

For the home side it’s another opportunity of a maiden victory of the campaign, while UU coach Ryan McCormick will be eyeing up a return to .500 and a two game lead in the hunt for the playoffs.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League, Ulster University travel to Killester on Saturday (6pm), while in Division One, Phoenix Rockets make the trip to Kerry to face St Pauls, Killarney on Saturday (4.30pm).