Beannachtaí na Nollag - Christmas Greetings

NOLLAIG SHONA: Christmas lights at St Mary's Church in Chapel Lane attracted city centre visitors to the Lady of Lourds grotto at the end of a tough year. Thomas McMullan, Belfast Media Group

Guímid beannachtaí na Féile ar ár léitheoirí uile. Go raibh Nollaig mhór mhaith agaibh uilig agus athbhliain faoi mhaise

We wish all our readers a Happy Christmas and look forward to continuing to provide you with the very best in public service journalism in 2021.

We thank you for your support throughout a year of pandemic which tested — but never bested — the community we serve.

Our offices will reopen on Tuesday 29 December. To place family notices, you can email classifieds@belfastmedia.com or call 02890-608822.