Young people from Ardoyne and Shankill's life-changing experience in South Africa

A TEAM of young people from Ardoyne and the Shankill have arrived home after a life-changing experience in South Africa.

Formed in 2013, the annual 'Belfast 2 Blanco' (B2B) project has been uniting young people from the two communities in North Belfast ever since.

The project was formed by two men – Thomas Turley, formerly of Ardoyne Youth Club and Alan Waite, formerly of Hammer Youth Club (Shankill) – after they visited the town of George in April 2013 as part of a youth group that included 22 participants.

This year, a group of 31 people, including staff and volunteers spent two weeks in Blanco, South Africa for the 11th year of the programme. This year's achievements included working in a care home and schools, being paired up with a local family for a day and delivering food packages for the local townships.

Thomas Turley said: "B2B is a year-long programme to get to South Africa, meeting up every week, fundraising and learning the skills needed to use when out there.

"It is all about leaving a lasting legacy on the townships that we work in, building and developing relationships. This year we did a lot of intergenerational work, working in a care home and spending a day with a local family.

"It has gone in the blink of an eye. From the first time we went out there until now, we have helped develop communities and the young people.

"We are welcomed with open arms every year and the trust between the local community and the B2B programme is phenomenal.

"Every week, we support a soup kitchen that feeds around 200 people within the local township that we work in.

"The energy and motivation that the team had when in the township was amazing. They took every opportunity to push themselves out of their comfort zone and were completely themselves throughout the journey.

"They gave every new experience their all and we were so impressed at how they embraced their Take A Step Day, spending a whole day with a family in Blanco.

"The relationships they were able to build with the community are so special and are down to the genuine time the team spent with the people of Blanco, which we have no doubt will be remembered by them all forever.

"I am so proud of how the team were able to be so open and honest in debrief sessions and the bond and relationships they have created together. Being able to take down their masks and be themselves is something we are so proud of them for being able to do and we hope it can continue as we are back home.

"The B2B 2024 team have been a credit to us, their families, their communities and themselves, and we are so proud of each one of them."

For more on this year's trip and to read blogs from all participants, check out the 'Belfast 2 Blanco' Facebook page.