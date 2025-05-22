Specsavers set sights on Best of the West as we enter final week for nominations

WE'LL SEE YOU THERE: Matthew McKenny, Jody Martin and Louise Shortt from Specsavers Park Centre, with Conor McParland from Belfast Media

WE are now entering the final week of nominations for Best of the West 2025 and Specsavers Park Centre have their sights set on next week's deadline.

Readers have until May 29 to ensure that their favourite business, individual or organisation across each category is in with a chance of making the final shortlist.

Specsavers Park Centre are once again delighted to be involved with the event, which recognises the outstanding individuals, businesses and community groups making a difference across the West Belfast community.

A long-standing supporter of Best of the West, since it opened its doors in the Park Centre in 2012, Specsavers Park Centre is proud to stand behind the awards once again, highlighting its strong connection to the local community and its ongoing efforts to give back to the people it serves.

Their sponsorship underscores Specsavers Park Centre’s ongoing commitment to investing in the local community in West Belfast. They were recently awarded the Doug Perkins Medal in recognition for their ongoing support for helping to tackle homelessness in Northern Ireland for their work with Simon Community. They also recently announced a new partnership with Belfast and Lisburn’s Women’s Aid, further strengthening their commitment to the local community.

Matthew McKenny, Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Park Centre, said they are delighted to return as sponsors of one of West Belfast’s most inspiring nights of the year.



“We’re very proud to be part of these awards once again in 2025. Each year, the Best of the West Awards shine a light on the people and organisations within our local community who go above and beyond, and as a locally owned and run business, that’s something we’re always keen to support.

“We see every day just how much good work is happening around us in the local community and this is our way of saying thank you to the community of West Belfast."

Voting in the 2025 Best of the West will be by online vote only at https://belfastmedia.com/events/best-of-the-west-2025.

You can also scan this QR code.

The Best of the West awards night will take place on June 27 at the Devenish at a special ‘Best Fest’ party, bringing together finalists from across the categories.