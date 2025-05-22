Sexual assault is 'stark reminder of ongoing challenges facing women'

INVESTIGATION: The attack on Monday morning took place on the Glen Road near Gransha Shops

A WEST Belfast women's group have said that the sexual assault on a female jogger is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges women face.

Around 5.50am on Monday morning, a female jogger reported that she was approached by an unknown male and subjected to an assault on the Glen Road. The male, who made off in the direction of the Falls Road is described as being aged in his mid to late teens, white, of slim build and was wearing a dark coloured coat with the hood up.

It is understood the attack took place near Gransha Shops.

People have reacted with anger to the reports of the attack.

The Falls Women’s Centre (FWC) "strongly condemned" the attack on the female jogger.

"All women have the right to freedom and safe space without fear,” said Karen Fegan from FWC. “The fact that safety is still a question for so many reflects what is still needed to be done as a society. Running should be an act of empowerment and peace not an exercise in vigilance.

"When women can move freely without constantly having to calculate risks that is when we know we are making real progress towards equality and safety for all.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges women face simply trying to exercise their freedom to move safely in our community."

Local Sinn Féin councillor Áine McCabe said everyone in society needs to do more to ensure the safety of women.

"My thoughts are with this woman and I utterly condemn this attack," she said. "Women should not always think how and when they can exercise and should not be fearful exercising in daylight.

"Ending violence against women and girls has to be a priority for all of us in society."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said it was "extremely worrying" to hear reports of a woman being sexually assaulted while out jogging.

“My thoughts are with the woman and I hope she receives the necessary support at this time," he said. “Sinn Féin representatives are liaising with the PSNI and I would encourage anyone with information to contact the police.”

Police said enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed this assault is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 191 19/05/25.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “The male, who made off in the direction of the Falls Road is described as being aged in his mid to late teens, white, of slim build and was wearing a dark coloured coat with the hood up."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.