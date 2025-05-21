'Local homes for local people' posters in Belvoir slammed as 'vile'

CONDEMNATION: One of the posters in the Belvoir estate in South Belfast

POSTERS erected in Belvoir estate in South Belfast demanding "local homes for local people" have been branded "vile".

Directed at housing associations, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and private landlords, the posters have appeared on bus stops, litter bins and utility street cabinets in the Belvoir area.

The posters state: "For over six decades, the communities of Belvoir, Milltown and Besthill have welcomed people from all religions, backgrounds and cultures. These individuals and families have integrated into our neighbourhoods and become a valued part of our shared community. We remain proud of this spirit.

"However, recent and alarming numbers of local residents are now unable to find housing near their families and where they were raised. This is not acceptable. From now on, local homes for local people. Keep Belvoir, Milltown and Besthill safe!"

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey slammed those behind the posters.

“It is sickening these posters have been erected in this part of South Belfast — a clear and deliberate threat to international members of our community,” she said. “I am urging political and community representatives to show leadership and demand the immediate removal of this vile material.

“There can be no place for the hateful attitudes that fuel these actions — in any part of our society.”

The PSNI say they are working with the local community to "secure removal" of the posters.

District Commander for South Belfast, Supt Finola Dornan said: "We are aware of community concern surrounding this issue.

"We know that incidents like this have a really damaging impact on everyone living in the local area and their sense of safety."

This is not the first time that posters targeting immigrants have been erected in Belvoir. In November 2023 we reported that an attack on a block of flats in the Belvoir estate was linked to racist banners in the area.