Attack on South Belfast flats condemned

ATTACK: The block of flats on the Belvoir estate was targeted last Thursday

AN ATTACK on a block of flats in the Belvoir estate in South Belfast has been condemned as "disgraceful". The attack comes days after racist banners were erected on the estate attacking immigrants.

The attack occurred at around 9.30pm last Thursday and saw windows smashed whilst staff from the Housing Executive and residents were inside. Last week banners were erected in the estate saying locals would not tolerate the rehousing of "illegal immigrants" or "the excrement of other communities".

SIGNS: Racist signs were erected at the Belvoir estate last week

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “On Thursday night windows and doors at Belvoir House were smashed.

"One of our staff and tenants were in the building when this attack occurred.

“I am appalled that anyone would think it is acceptable to attack the homes of people who have lived in this area for years and also attack the provision of a vital service to the local community - a service that provides safety and support to the residents of the tower blocks.

“This is an attack on the safety and security of people's homes. The safety of our staff and tenants is our priority and we are now reviewing service provision in the area.

"We are also providing support to our staff. We have reported this incident to police."

DAMAGE: Windows were smashed in the attack

South Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said: “This latest attack is an attempt to create fear and stir up hatred in South Belfast.

“This is disgraceful and must be unequivocally condemned by everyone, including all our political leaders.

“There is no place for this kind of behaviour in our society. And those engaged in these despicable attacks need to be taken off the streets. I call on anyone with information about those responsible for this attack to bring it forward to the police.

"Sinn Féin is committed to building a society based on equal rights and equal opportunities for all who live here.

“We want to work together to build a safe, welcoming and inclusive society for all.”