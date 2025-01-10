Belfast City Council passes Armed Forces Covenant motion in controversial circumstances

A MOTION calling for Belfast City Council to sign up to a covenant dedicated to ending "disadvantages" for ex-British Armed Forces servicemen and women and giving them extra privileges has been passed in controversial circumstances at City Hall.

At the December meeting of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, the chamber was split down the middle over a DUP motion calling for the Council to sign up to the Armed Forces Covenant.

The motion by DUP Alderman James Lawlor stated: “That this Council recognises the unique skills that are held by Armed Forces service leavers; recognises that many veterans can face disadvantages compared to the general population, arising from military life, when accessing services and as such, this Council commits to signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant immediately.”

The issue was further raised at Thursday night's full Council meeting and following another vote, was tied with 27 votes for and 27 votes against. Due to the tie, the deciding vote was left to Lord Mayor, Alliance Councillor Micky Murray, who voted in favour of the motion.

Controversy then erupted when Sinn Féin group leader Ciarán Beattie claimed that party colleague Councillor Áine McCabe was having trouble accessing the meeting remotely and was not able to cast her vote, which would have been decisive.

A hugely positive night for Veterans in the city as Belfast City Council agrees to adopt the Armed Forces Covenant.



Very proud of my colleague Cllr James Lawlor and the hard work he has put in as Veterans champion to bring this important motion forward and get it passed.



The… https://t.co/LOxzjkRYC1 — Sarah Bunting (@sbunting_) January 9, 2025

Councillor Beattie subsequently asked for a legal opinion from the Interim City Solicitor on the issue.

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough accused Sinn Féin of not respecting the democratic process of the Council.

Following legal advice, the Interim City Solicitor stated that Councillor McCabe may not have been present for the entire duration of the debate on the Armed Forces Covenant and in that case would not take part in the vote.

Councillor Beattie said Sinn Féin would not accept the decision and would be making a complaint to Council.