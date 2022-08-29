City Hospital receives top award for cancer care

AWARD: Pharmacists Shauna Nugent and Sarah Tarpey, Ward Sisters Carol Waddell and Joanne Stewart, Assistant Service Manager Debbie McKelvey, Nurses Christine Coyle and Jackie Quinn and Dr Sarah Lawless

BELFAST City Hospital has scooped a prestigious award for its commitment to patients living with incurable blood cancer.

The hospital’s haematology team was presented with the Myeloma UK Clinical Service Excellence Programme (CSEP) Award in recognition of its outstanding care and dedication to patients with myeloma, an incurable blood cancer which claims the lives of 3,000 people in the UK each year.

Belfast City Hospital is the first hospital in the North to receive the award.

Staff were praised for their commitment to improving patients’ quality of life and eagerness to adapt and truly listen to their needs.

The accolade, awarded by charity Myeloma UK, recognises hospitals’ commitment to raising the bar for treatment and providing compassionate and personalised care to patients.

Dr Sarah Lawless, Consultant Haematologist at Belfast City Hospital, said: “This is a considerable achievement and demonstrates the hard work and dedication of the entire team located at Belfast City Hospital, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, in providing high standards of care.

"As a team we focus on ensuring patients and their families receive the best possible care and support.

"We are particularly proud of our fantastic nurse-led clinics, home-delivery service and close working relationships with other specialities. We continue to look for ways to improve and expand our service whilst constantly advocating for our patients.”

“We are humbled by the positive feedback received via the accreditation process. It is an honour for us to care for patients with myeloma and a privilege to receive national accreditation.”