Climate rally in Belfast this Saturday

WEST Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll has encouraged people to attend the COP26 climate rally on Saturday.

The rally, which will assemble at Cornmarket at 12pm, coincides with the UN Climate Conference (COP26) where world leaders will discuss climate concerns.

Saturday's demonstration is part one of many global protests demanding radical climate action.

Last weekend, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll hosted a protest calling for a ban on fossil fuel extraction and highlighting this Saturday's demonstration.

Commenting ahead of the event, Mr Carroll said: "The political establishment has paid lip service to tackling climate change for far too long.

“Saturday’s protest is a golden opportunity to demand real climate action, including a ban on the extraction of fossil fuels.

“The feigned goodwill of world leaders at the COP26 conference in Glasgow will not avert climate disaster. Promises from hypocrites, who continue to allow companies to destroy our environment for profit, will not deliver net-zero emissions.

“We’ve had enough empty talk from the Stormont Executive, which has allowed for the dredging Lough Neagh, the extraction of fossil fuels in Fermanagh, and the proposed destruction of the Sperrins through toxic gold mining. We need to send a clear message to politicians that we will not accept the climate vandalism in which they are complicit.

“I would encourage everyone to attend the march on Saturday and help build the movement to save our planet.”