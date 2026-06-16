COMMUNITY groups from across Belfast have signed a joint statement condemning racist intimidation and violence in the city.

The defiant statement comes after groups met in St Comgall's last week for an event organised by the West Belfast Partnership Board.

Following the event, the statement reads:

As community organisations working across Belfast, we unequivocally condemn the racist intimidation, violence, and destruction that have taken place across our city in recent days, fuelled by those seeking to sow division, fear, and hatred within our communities.

Our thoughts are with the victim of last Monday night's horrific attack and with all those individuals and families who have been targeted, threatened, or left living in fear in the days following this.

No one should have to endure intimidation or violence because of who they are, where they come from, or the community to which they belong.

We cannot allow a small minority to exploit a terrible crime to advance a narrow and divisive agenda. Those responsible for these actions do not represent Belfast, nor do they represent the values of the vast majority of people who live in this city.

The families and individuals targeted in these attacks are valued and respected members of our communities. They have chosen Belfast as their home, established businesses, enriched our cultural life, strengthened our economy, and contributed immeasurably to the social fabric of our city. Their presence and participation make Belfast a stronger, more vibrant, and more welcoming place for everyone.

Today, we stand in solidarity with minority ethnic communities across Belfast and with all those who have been affected by racism and hate. We affirm our commitment to building a city where everyone feels safe, respected, and able to live, work, study and raise their families free from fear.

As community leaders and organisations, we remain committed to fostering understanding, promoting inclusion, and strengthening relationships across all communities. We believe that education, dialogue, and collective action are essential in challenging the prejudice, misinformation and intolerance that give rise to acts of hatred.

Creating safe, welcoming, and inclusive communities is a shared responsibility that requires the commitment of residents, community organisations, public representatives, statutory agencies, and civic leaders alike.

In the face of hatred, we choose unity. In the face of fear, we choose solidarity. In the face of division, we choose hope.

Together, we will continue to work towards a Belfast where every person, regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, faith, or background, is treated with dignity, valued as an equal member of society, and able to live in peace and security.

We stand together, as we always have, against racism, discrimination, and hate, and in support of a shared, inclusive, and welcoming future for all.

Signatures:

West Belfast Partnership Board

Fáilte Feirste Thiar

St Josephs Primary School

Newstart

Forthspring

St Peter's Immaculata Youth Centre

Sally Gardens Community Centre

Coiste

Tar Isteach

ME Support

Saol Úr Sure Start

Grosvenor Community Centre

Mothers Against Genocide

Mornington Community Project

CRJ Ireland

Active Communities Network

Glór na Móna

St Teresa’s Youth Centre

Spórtlann na hÉireann

Connected Community Care Hub

Blackie River Community Centre

Lisburn Féile

St Peter’s Cathedral

Lagmore Youth Project

Whiterock Children’s and Family Centre

Rosario FC

Holy Child Primary School

Falls Residents' Association

Scoil na Fuiseoige

Forward South Partnership

Colin Neighbourhood Partnership

Saints Youth Centre

SOS Bus

Falls Community Council

Clonard Partnership

Upper Springfield Development Trust

Tús úr

Tar Anall

Clonard Credit Union

Conway Education Centre

Greater Falls Neighbourhood Partnership

Lenas Shop

Falls Women’s Centre

Sure Start

St Peter’s Parish

Upper Springfield Resource

Newington Housing

PPR Project

Workforce

Glen Community Parent Youth Group

Lenadoon Community Forum

Upper Andersonstown Community Forum

South-West Food Bank

St Teresa’s Primary School

All Saints College

St Paul’s Primary School

An Dochas

Market Development Association

St Malachy's GAC

St Malachy's Youth Centre

Albion Star Football Club

Réalta na Cromóige FC

Pangur Bán Literary and Cultural Society

Springhill Community House

Ligoniel Village

Ardcomm

Frank Gillen Centre

WRDA

Upper Springfield Community Development Trust

Mount Eagles and Lagmore Youth and Community Association

Springvale Training

Visit West Belfast

Lenadoon Women’s Group

Lenadoon Neighbourhood Partnership

Upper Springfield Neighbourhood Partnership

Outer West Neighbourhood Partnership

Andersonstown Neighbourhood Partnership

Tullymore Youth Empowerment

Tullymore Beacon

Happy Life Together

St Comgall's Ionad Eileen Howell

GEMS NI

Community Foundation NI

Informing Choices NI

Our Social Space

Short Strand Community Forum

Full Service Community Network

LORAG

Counselling all Nations

Féile Belfast

South Antrim GAA

Ireland SE CIC

Lagmore Community Forum

St George’s ABC

DTB CIC

Belfast Taxi’s and Coaches CIC

Ashton Community Trust