COMMUNITY groups from across Belfast have signed a joint statement condemning racist intimidation and violence in the city.
The defiant statement comes after groups met in St Comgall's last week for an event organised by the West Belfast Partnership Board.
Following the event, the statement reads:
As community organisations working across Belfast, we unequivocally condemn the racist intimidation, violence, and destruction that have taken place across our city in recent days, fuelled by those seeking to sow division, fear, and hatred within our communities.
Our thoughts are with the victim of last Monday night's horrific attack and with all those individuals and families who have been targeted, threatened, or left living in fear in the days following this.
No one should have to endure intimidation or violence because of who they are, where they come from, or the community to which they belong.
We cannot allow a small minority to exploit a terrible crime to advance a narrow and divisive agenda. Those responsible for these actions do not represent Belfast, nor do they represent the values of the vast majority of people who live in this city.
The families and individuals targeted in these attacks are valued and respected members of our communities. They have chosen Belfast as their home, established businesses, enriched our cultural life, strengthened our economy, and contributed immeasurably to the social fabric of our city. Their presence and participation make Belfast a stronger, more vibrant, and more welcoming place for everyone.
Today, we stand in solidarity with minority ethnic communities across Belfast and with all those who have been affected by racism and hate. We affirm our commitment to building a city where everyone feels safe, respected, and able to live, work, study and raise their families free from fear.
As community leaders and organisations, we remain committed to fostering understanding, promoting inclusion, and strengthening relationships across all communities. We believe that education, dialogue, and collective action are essential in challenging the prejudice, misinformation and intolerance that give rise to acts of hatred.
Creating safe, welcoming, and inclusive communities is a shared responsibility that requires the commitment of residents, community organisations, public representatives, statutory agencies, and civic leaders alike.
In the face of hatred, we choose unity. In the face of fear, we choose solidarity. In the face of division, we choose hope.
Together, we will continue to work towards a Belfast where every person, regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, faith, or background, is treated with dignity, valued as an equal member of society, and able to live in peace and security.
We stand together, as we always have, against racism, discrimination, and hate, and in support of a shared, inclusive, and welcoming future for all.
Signatures:
West Belfast Partnership Board
Fáilte Feirste Thiar
St Josephs Primary School
Newstart
Forthspring
St Peter's Immaculata Youth Centre
Sally Gardens Community Centre
Coiste
Tar Isteach
ME Support
Saol Úr Sure Start
Grosvenor Community Centre
Mothers Against Genocide
Mornington Community Project
CRJ Ireland
Active Communities Network
Glór na Móna
St Teresa’s Youth Centre
Spórtlann na hÉireann
Connected Community Care Hub
Blackie River Community Centre
Lisburn Féile
St Peter’s Cathedral
Lagmore Youth Project
Whiterock Children’s and Family Centre
Rosario FC
Holy Child Primary School
Falls Residents' Association
Scoil na Fuiseoige
Forward South Partnership
Colin Neighbourhood Partnership
Saints Youth Centre
SOS Bus
Falls Community Council
Clonard Partnership
Upper Springfield Development Trust
Tús úr
Tar Anall
Clonard Credit Union
Conway Education Centre
Greater Falls Neighbourhood Partnership
Lenas Shop
Falls Women’s Centre
Sure Start
St Peter’s Parish
Upper Springfield Resource
Newington Housing
PPR Project
Workforce
Glen Community Parent Youth Group
Lenadoon Community Forum
Upper Andersonstown Community Forum
South-West Food Bank
St Teresa’s Primary School
All Saints College
St Paul’s Primary School
An Dochas
Market Development Association
St Malachy's GAC
St Malachy's Youth Centre
Albion Star Football Club
Réalta na Cromóige FC
Pangur Bán Literary and Cultural Society
Springhill Community House
Ligoniel Village
Ardcomm
Frank Gillen Centre
WRDA
Upper Springfield Community Development Trust
Mount Eagles and Lagmore Youth and Community Association
Springvale Training
Visit West Belfast
Lenadoon Women’s Group
Lenadoon Neighbourhood Partnership
Upper Springfield Neighbourhood Partnership
Outer West Neighbourhood Partnership
Andersonstown Neighbourhood Partnership
Tullymore Youth Empowerment
Tullymore Beacon
Happy Life Together
St Comgall's Ionad Eileen Howell
GEMS NI
Community Foundation NI
Informing Choices NI
Our Social Space
Short Strand Community Forum
Full Service Community Network
LORAG
Counselling all Nations
Féile Belfast
South Antrim GAA
Ireland SE CIC
Lagmore Community Forum
St George’s ABC
DTB CIC
Belfast Taxi’s and Coaches CIC
Ashton Community Trust