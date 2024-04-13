Belfast dancers take centre stage on TG4

BELFAST dancers Ellie Holmes and Youcef Belouazani take centre stage on TV this weekend as An Ríl Deal nears itz finale as TG4 search for the next big thing in the world of Irish Dancing.

Fantastic performers of all styles of traditional dance are entertaining viewers over eight episodes on the show, from Step dancers to Sean-Nós dancers, a fusion of styles can be seen as dancers battle it out with showstopping numbers in the hopes of reaching the finale to be crowned winners of An Ríl Deal. There are no age restrictions on the dancers – young and old – and everything in between are showing us their moves.

Youcef Belouazani

The sixth episode on Sunday features Belfast stars Ellie Holmes and Youcef Belouazani who is a World Champion Irish dancer from Lenadoon.

The episode also features Derry dancer Molly O’Hagan (Swatragh); Dublin performers Caitlin Clarke (Donnybrook, originally from San Francisco) and Scoil Rince Aisling Keogh (Drimnagh); exciting entertainers from Mayo Gráinne O' Toole (Louisburgh) and Atlantic Waves (based in Crossmolina, Moffatt School of Irish Dance); and Donegal talent Aleksandr Manziuk (Milford, originally from Ukraine).

Keeping a close eye on all the talented hopefuls are the three judges, all experts in the field of Irish dance – Labhras Sonaí Choilm Learraí and Ronan O’Connell (Galway) and Úna Ní Fhlatharta (Maynooth, Kildare).

This is the ultimate free-for-all Irish dance competition and a celebration of all the Irish dancing traditions.

Let the battle of the dance commence. An Ríl Deal will air at 8.30pm.