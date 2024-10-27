Belfast Homecoming honours for heroes healing wounds from racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York

'LONG WAY TO BUFFALO, LONG WAY TO BELFAST CITY TOO': Congressman Tim Kennedy with honorees Zeneta Everhart and her son Zaire Goodman Thomas McMullan

A mother and son who have championed the prevention of gun violence were toasted at the Belfast International Homecoming in the city's historic Titanic Hotel this week.

Zeneta Everhart, a council member in Buffalo, and her son Zaire, who is the only Black survivor of the Tops Supermarket mass shooting, were presented with Belfast Ambassador Medals in recognition of their trailblazing stance against racism by Congressman Tim Kennedy at a gala celebration attended by Irish diaspora leaders from around the world.

'CITY OF REFUGE': Zeneta Everhart with son Zaire addressing the Belfast International Homecoming gala on Thursday 24 October

Since the May 2022 mass shooting by a white supremacist who claimed ten lives, Zenata and Zaire have brought their campaign for prevention of gun violence to audiences across the U.S.

"After the despicable act against her son and our city, Zeneta got to work, knowing that no child should have to endure the scourge of gun violence, especially when spurred by racist hatred," Congressman Kennedy told a full house at the 11th annual Homecoming.

"She testified before Congress to advocate for stricter gun law, contributing to the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — the first significant gun legislation in over 30 years. And she was there always for our community, providing support and comfort to those scarred by the tragedy. She and Zaire also went on to establish Zaire and Zeneta's Book Club which has collected over 17,000 books focused on racism, diversity and acceptance for all children."

Now a Council Member in Buffalo - who facilitated the first-ever visit of the Lord Mayor of Belfast to the City of Good Neigbhours earlier this year — Zeneta was successful this month in creating the City of Buffalo's Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Accepting her Belfast Ambassador Medal, Zeneta referenced back to the famed visit by escaped slave Frederick Douglass to the city in 1845. "The welcome Zaire and I have received here has been beyond incredible," she said. "Thank you for making Belfast a city of refuge."

Her mission to make the African American community of Buffalo stronger was emboldened by new friendships she had forged in Belfast, she added. "I grew up tough in Buffalo and never imagined that one day I would represent my community in City Hall. For too long we weren't listened in the corridors of power. But I am listening now and I truly believe that together we can make a difference."

GLOBAL CALL: Minister of Finance Dr Caoimhe Archibald addressing the Homecoming gala

During her visit, Council Member Everhart visited with Irish language activists and met with City officials to discuss co-operation against racism. "No child should be subject to violence because of the color of their skin," she said. "My son didn't deserve to be shot because he was Black. No one does." And she also had a surprise message for the Homecoming audience: "I want you to know that I am Irish too," she said. "I did my DNA test this week and it revealed that I am six per cent Irish to this is my homecoming too."

Backed by Northern Irish Connections, the Belfast International Homecoming was established in 2014 to build bridges with the global Irish family.