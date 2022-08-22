Over 100 jobs to fill at Belfast International Airport during our Jobs Fair

BELFAST International Airport are onboard as a business partner for our upcoming Belfast Community Jobs and Training Fair.

The event which will take place at the new St Comgall's complex on Divis Street on 13 October will see four companies based within the airport recruiting for over 100 positions.

Detailing why Belfast International Airport is the perfect place to work, the airport's Managing Director Graham Keddie said that there are plenty of opportunities to progress.

"The airport is a place where there is always jobs available. Aviation is an exciting industry and the airport itself continues to grow and get back to close to pre-pandemic levels. Next year we hope to move beyond that.

"The roles here can be filled by a number of different people with different skills. We have roles across catering, retail, baggage handling, check-in and security. The number of roles are vast and the opportunities are huge.

"Aviation is a great starting level business to get into. Many of the people here are now in management roles and very skilled roles having starting in low level roles within the airport."

Belfast International Airport opened in the 1960s and was owned by the government before being privatised in the 1990s. It reached record levels of 6.3 million passengers a year pre-pandemic and it is hoped to get back to that between 2023 and 2024.

Pre-pandemic there were over 5,000 staff working around the clock to keep the airport operational and staffing levels are set to go beyond that as they continue to welcome new airlines to the airport.

"The more people we get into roles, the more people we are able to train and develop. Again, we want to make sure that we give the best customer experience to our passengers and that is very dependent on the individual.

"We have training and development and mentoring across all of our roles."

To register your interest in attending the jobs and training fair, click here.