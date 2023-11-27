Belfast Irish Milers Meet: Ardent Wealth to sponsor International Women’s 800m

The 2024 Belfast Irish Milers Meet, which is set to return to the Mary Peters Track in May, has announced the race sponsor for the prestigious women’s international 800m race.

Eamonn Christie, who recently announced continued partnership with Tripadvisor is delighted to announce Ardent Wealth as race sponsor for the international women’s 800m at the Belfast Meet.

“The Women’s 800m has been a fantastic race at the Meet over the past few years," said Christie.

"With Louise Shanahan breaking the Irish record in 2022, and two athletes on the podium running sub two minutes in 2023, it’s always one of the highlight races on the day.”

Ardent Wealth, a partner of M&G Wealth Advice, are qualified in financial planning and advice on a range of carefully selected products from Prudential and other providers.

Backed by the strength and credibility of M&G plc, who has been providing financial security for over 170 years.

The partnership between the Belfast Irish Milers Meet and Ardent Wealth was established through former Orgeon Duck athlete, Richard Girvan.

“Richard Girvan has been a financial adviser for over 20 years and is both a chartered financial planner and fellow of the Personal Finance Society," Christie explained.

After seven successful years as a financial adviser with Prudential Financial Planning, Richard was delighted to establish Ardent Wealth Limited, as a member of The Advice Partnership from Prudential.”

Girvan is a former Orgeon Duck athlete having represented the University of Orgeon on the collegiate circuit.

With personal bests of 1:49 for 800m and 3:46, the former Oregon athlete will have a keen eye on the middle distance races at the Belfast Meet, with the 2023 Men’s 1500m being won by Dutch athlete Bram Buigel in 3:42.

“We are delighted to continue our support of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor,” said Girvan.

“Race Director Eamonn Christie has brought a world class athletics competition to Belfast and we are delighted to be sponsoring the prestigious women’s international 800m at the 2024 meet in May.”