40 jobs on the line at leisure centres as Covid restrictions bite

REDUNDANCY DISCUSSIONS UNDERWAY: Jobs to go at city's leisure centres. Above, the newly-built Andersonstown Leisure Centre.

UP to 40 workers at Belfast City Council’s leisure centres are facing redundancy.

Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), which manages the council’s leisure centres, has informed workers of proposed job cuts this week.

In a statement to the Andersonstown News, a GLL spokesperson said: “Following on from government announcements regarding the end of the Job Retention Scheme and further NI Executive restrictions on operating leisure services, GLL last week met with Belfast City Council to discuss proposals around voluntary redundancy.”



GLL met with officials from Unite the Union to discuss the redundancies yesterday (Wednesday).

The proposals come just a month after Belfast City Council said that GLL was not anticipating any job losses at its facilities.

However, GLL Chief Executive, Mark Sesnan had emailed staff to tell them that “inevitably, there will be job losses” in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is understood GLL it is seeking 40 voluntary redundancies.

A source at Unite the Union told belfastmedia.com leisure workers are being offered statutory redundancy pay – between 0.5 and 1.5 week’s pay per year of service depending on age and length of employment.

The Unite source said the union was “concerned” about the offer, which stands in contrast to a voluntary redundancy scheme for Council staff, who are being offered 2.2 week’s pay per year of service.

“We’re looking to see how this offer is appropriate considering that these workers are suffering a loss as a result of Council outsourcing,” he said.

A GLL spokesperson said the organisation “is seeking to use the Government JSS scheme to protect as many jobs as possible and has begun consulting with trade union representatives on a voluntary scheme”.

Belfast City Council refused to comment on the redundancies, claiming it was an “operational GLL issue”.

Condemning the proposals, People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins stated: “It is deeply concerning that to learn that GLL, who manage Belfast City Council-owned leisure centres, have this week informed staff and trade unions that they may wish to make up to 40 people redundant in the coming period.

“Apparently, some staff are being told that they will be offered statutory redundancy packages, which would be an insult to their hard work, dedication and service to the people of Belfast over many years."