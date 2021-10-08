IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Belfast makes itself heard – and distributes a few musical gongs

WE’RE fast approaching one of Belfast's most celebrated new festivals, which will culminate with an evening of some of the best NI music of the past year.



The Sound Of Belfast festival is approaching its eighth year of existence and promises to build upon the restrained success of last year. Amidst the pandemic, as it was, several online showcases and workshops were launched that continued to platform some of our best and brightest – but thankfully this year we can return to a real-life stage.

