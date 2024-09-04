The man who brought the park run to Belfast completes 500th run

LORD Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray congratulated Belfast runner Matt Shields upon the completion of 500 parkruns this weekend after a Saturday run at North Belfast's Waterworks.

Speaking on Mr Shields' achievement the Alliance Mayor said: "Matt brought the concept of the free Parkrun event to Belfast back in 2010, and there are now eight events running in the city’s parks, and other venues, every Saturday morning, attracting hundreds of runners, walkers, families and volunteers."

Councillor Murray also took part in the run and has pledged to complete as many parkruns as possible during his year in office, as part of a drive to encourage more people across the city to get involved in sport and physical activity.