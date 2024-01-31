Belfast mourns centenarian Brenda Quinn

FINAL FAREWELL: Brenda Quinn, a native of Ligoniel who made her home in Greenan in West Belfast, pictured last June with her great-grandchildren

The death has taken place of Brenda Quinn of Greenan who had celebrated her 100th birthday last June.

The St Michael's chapel chorister, bridge-aficionado and former President of the Falls Bowling Club passed away on 23 January at home surrounded by her loving family. She was buried after requiem mass at St Michael's Church, Finaghy Road North on Friday past with mourners gathering to see her off with an emotional rendition of her favourite song, 'Danny Boy'.

When she reached the century milestone last year, Mrs Quinn (née Skillen) told the Andersonstown News that the credit for her longevity went to "God and keeping herself busy".

You can read our full interview with Mrs Quinn from June past online.

She is survived by her children Brendan, Deirdre, Katriona, Paul, Philip and Monica and was predeceased by children Frances and Eoin and her husband Frank.

Ar dheis láimh Dé go raibh sí.