Belfast Palestine charity making an impact on the ground in Gaza

WHILE vital humanitarian and life-saving aid is being held up at the Gazan border, a Belfast charity is able to break the blockade by sending funds directly to those working on the ground in Gaza.



Palestine Aid Belfast was established in 2011 and has donated several thousand pounds to organisations and groups in Gaza over the years, many of whose buildings have been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes since October 7.



Fra Hughes, volunteer director with Palestine Aid Belfast, said: “People are starving in Gaza and Palestine Aid volunteers on the ground are sourcing commercial food supplies to alleviate some of the hunger used as a weapon of war against the civilian population of women and children.



“£2,500 will feed 100 families for up to seven days. Palestine Aid Belfast has a 100 per cent donation policy and every penny you give goes to Gaza."

Urging people to donate to the charity and make an impact directly in Gaza, Fra added: “You can follow us on Facebook and see how our donors’ money is making an impact on the ground in Gaza. You can donate to Danske Bank Palestine Aid sort code 95-06-79 account 90022365.



“Our next fundraiser is in the West Social Club, Falls Road, on April 26, with Eimhear Glackin and Band. Tickets are available at the bar with all proceeds to Gaza food initiatives.”