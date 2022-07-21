Belfast Pride plans for the biggest Big Pride Picnic yet

BELFAST Pride is set to host The Big Pride Picnic and Family Fun Day once again at Belfast City Hall.



In partnership with HERe NI and The Rainbow Project, this free event takes place at Belfast City Hall on Saturday from 12pm to 3pm with an abundance of activities including bouncy castles, storytelling, jump jingle and jive, mini explorers and much more. All families are welcome.



Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tina Black said: “I can’t wait to see City Hall’s grounds filled with families having fun this Saturday at the Big Pride Picnic and Family Fun Day.

"Through the Belfast Agenda, we’re working to ensure that Belfast is a city of equals, where everyone feels welcome, respected and safe – and Belfast Pride plays a pivotal role in helping to make that vision a reality. This year’s Belfast Pride Festival will be the biggest yet to date – and I look forward to seeing its reach, visibility and support continue to grow.”

The Big Pride Picnic Family Fun Day is back on the lawns of Belfast City Hall on Saturday from 12 - 3. We're putting LGBTQ+ families at the heart of Belfast and there are family activities galore

Cara McCann, Co-Chair of Belfast Pride, added: “We are so pleased to once again bring the Big Pride Picnic and Family Fun Day to the heart of Belfast. LGBTQI+ families exist across our city and across Northern Ireland and this amazing event will help highlight the diversity of our city and help increase the visibility of LGBTQI+ families.

"This is a day where all families can come together to celebrate equality, diversity and family in a fun way.”



John O Doherty, Co- Chair of Belfast Pride, said: “This free event gets bigger and better each year and wouldn’t be possible without the support of Belfast City Council. We would also like to thank the Lord Mayor Councillor Tina Black for her support of the Belfast Pride Festival. We look forward to welcoming families from across our city to this important event.”



Belfast Pride Festival 2022 will be launched on Friday at Belfast City Hall and will end on Sunday July 31. Over 150 events are scheduled throughout the festival culminating in the Belfast Pride Parade and Party in the Square on Saturday July 30 with the parade starting at 1.00pm.