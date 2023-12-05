Belfast Works Connect Program sparks success and breaks barriers in South Belfast

In the vibrant heart of South Belfast, GEMS NI is making a significant impact with its transformative Belfast Works Connect Program. Going beyond a mere service, it serves as a lifeline for economically inactive residents, providing a comprehensive approach to overcome barriers and carve out paths toward employment, volunteering, education, and personal growth.



Tailored Support for

Individual Success

At the core of Belfast Works Connect is an unwavering commitment to recognizing the uniqueness of each participant's challenges. Acknowledging that one size does not fit all, the program offers a bespoke service upon enrolment, addressing specific needs such as building connections, enhancing well-being, acquiring new skills, gaining qualifications, and exploring employment opportunities.

Participants are paired with a dedicated 'Connect Navigator' upon enrolment — an experienced guide who becomes a steadfast companion on a personalized journey of support. This journey spans 52 weeks, ensuring continuous person-centered assistance, making certain that participants are never alone on their path to success.



Multifaceted Support

for Lasting Impact

The program's multifaceted support covers crucial aspects, including building connections, enhancing well-being, developing skills and qualifications, and ultimately, opening doors to meaningful employment opportunities. GEMS NI collaborates closely with health service providers, local community organizations, and the NI Careers Service to break down barriers that may hinder individuals from finding the right job or progressing into education.

Connect Navigators tirelessly work to identify and address unique challenges faced by each participant, creating a supportive environment where individuals can thrive. The program doesn't just provide support; it empowers participants to create and achieve individualized goals, offering free training opportunities for those aged 16 and over who meet eligibility criteria, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for the community.

Recent Success: Employer

Connect Session

In a recent milestone, an Employer Connect session—a mini job fair—was organized, bringing in four local employers to engage with clients on a one-to-one basis. This session addressed queries and provided live job roles along with volunteer opportunities, showcasing the program's commitment to connecting participants with tangible opportunities.



Training for a Seamless Transition to Employment

The training component of Belfast Works Connect aims to bridge the gap between education and employment. Actively collaborating with local employers and businesses, the program creates pathways for participants to transition seamlessly from training to meaningful employment, enhancing its effectiveness in securing employment opportunities aligned with acquired skills.



GEMS NI hosts various

training courses, including:

1. Health and Social Care Training: A 30-week course with active placements, providing an authentic hands-on opportunity for a career in the expanding sector.

2. SIA Course: An 8-day program over 2 weeks, guiding learners through the required knowledge of the Security Industry Authority, ensuring employment opportunities after successful completion.

3. Business Administration: A 24-week opportunity to improve written and literacy skills, gain a level 2 award, and systematically enhance employability skills.

4. ESOL Classes: Tailored towards three levels—Absolute Beginner, Beginner, and Intermediate—offering weekly classes focusing on conversation, reading, and writing to improve English skills.



GEMS NI's commitment to breaking down barriers and providing tailored support is not just a service; it's a lifeline for individuals seeking to chart a new course in their lives. As the Belfast Works Connect service continues to unfold in South Belfast, it stands as a testament to the transformative power of community-focused initiatives.