South Belfast: Residents voice concerns ahead of Belsonic Festival

IN TUNE: South Belfast community reps met with the PSNI and Belfast City Council ahead of the Belsonic Festival

Community reps and statutory agencies will be on the ground to support residents as Belsonic is set to return to the Ormeau Park.

Residents living in the area had expressed concerns about antisocial behaviour, noise and traffic congestion ahead of the popular music festival, which gets under way on September 4.

The highly anticipated Belsonic will bring a number of headline acts to Ormeau Park in September, including, Ben Nicky, Gerry Cinnamon, Dermot Kennedy and Liam Gallagher.

Ahead of the festival, community representatives held a meeting with Belfast City Council and the PSNI to raise resident's concerns.

South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford encouraged residents to get in touch with his office or with the Lagan Village Youth and Community Group (LVYCG), who will be providing assistance during the festival.

"I have been liaising with concerned residents of the Ravenhill Road regarding the up and coming Belsonic event in Ormeau Park," he said.

"Myself, LVYCG, Dr. John Kyle, BCC (Belfast City Council) and the PSNI together will be supporting the residents' concerns around many issues that effect them outside of the grounds.

"Parking, anti-social behaviour, noise and assaults have all been brought up as concerns and will be taken into consideration on the nights the concerts are taking place.

"LVYCG will be on the ground with many volunteers and will have a contact number between the community and stat agencies to help minimise ASB or provide help and support where it may be needed

"Please get in touch with Sonya at LVYCG if you would like to be part of the community response team 90456993 or my office if you would like more information 90315329."