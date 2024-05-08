Innovation at the heart of this year's Best of the West awards

BEST OF THE WEST: Shane Smith (Engagment Manager), Conor McParland (Belfast Media) and Neil Allen (Centre Director) at the Innovation Factory

WITH nominations underway for Best of the West 2024, the Innovation Factory are delighted to be involved once again.

Opened in 2016, the pioneering IF on the Springfield Road is viewed as the entrepreneurial capital of West Belfast. The state-of-the-art building provides a creative working space for start-up and expanding businesses in the city – specialising in innovation, technology and product development.

The building is home to a wide range of businesses, from those making gluten-free Chinese sauces, a business that offers a VR experience for people who are visually impaired and even housing a whiskey making company.

Innovation Factory is supporting the 'Best Entrepreneur' award at this year's Best of the West.

Neil Allen, Centre Director, said: "The electoral districts we sit across (Court/Black Mountain) show two of the highest levels of economic inactivity in the country.

"We firmly believe that great ideas can come from anywhere, and our aim here at IF is to create the spark. West Belfast has a strong community with untapped entrepreneurial potential.

"Through the work we do via our Social and Economic Regeneration activities, we aim to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs by providing hands on experiences in the most exciting tech sectors from cyber security, e-sports and manufacturing, right through to the business support we offer right here on site.

"We believe we are uniquely placed to drive business start-up rates right here in West Belfast. We are supporting Best of the West as it is another opportunity to give back to the passionate business community in West Belfast.

"There is a bright future ahead, but it takes hard work, determination and a bit of tenacity – qualities the West has in spades."

You can nominate your 'Best of the West' across a range of categories here.

Find out more about the Innovation Factory here.