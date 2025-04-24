Community-led plan aiming to make life better for Lenadoon

A COMMUNITY-led plan has been unveiled to transform the Lenadoon area of West Belfast over the next five years.

The Making Life Better in Lenadoon report sets out to tackle key issues impacting lives in the area between now and 2030.

Led by the Lenadoon Community Forum (LCF) and working with 11 local experts, a 15-month long consultation period identified the three key priority areas of health and wellbeing, education and employability and housing and green spaces.

Lorraine Morrissey, who put the report together, explained more about what the main issues for people in Lenadoon. Speaking at the launch in Glen Community Complex, Lorraine explained: "The consultation involved visiting every household in Lenadoon to find out what the key issues were.

"Over half of respondents raised issues around mental health and wellbeing and drug and alcohol addiction.

"Other issues raised included concerns about income, budgeting and debt as well as housing and the local enviornment.

"We have now devised a five-year plan to tackle some of these issues.

"For health and wellbeing, we want to establish a wellbeing hub for residents of all ages, develop and deliver collaborative health and well-being education programmes, deliver talking therapy services, life coaching services and set up peer groups for local people recovering from addition.

"For education and employability, we want to develop an Education Hub for children and young people, education and training programmes for residents of all ages, lobby for funding for more affordable childcare and set up more after-schools and youth provisions.

"Lastly, in terms of housing, environment and green spaces, two areas of focus include redeveloping the park in Lenadoon Avenue and exploring the development of a Lenadoon Greenway initiative."

The report has been backed by local political representatives, including Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn and SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty, who both spoke at the launch.

Órlaithí Flynn MLA said: "This plan is a living and breathing commitment from all of us to make Lenadoon an even better place to live, grow and thrive.

"It is a local plan by local people who know this community and care deeply about it and who has lived its challenges and triumphs.

"I want to give a heartfelt thanks to Lenadoon Community Forum and to everyone who helped make this plan possible.

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty added: "I am delighted to be part of this plan, built from the ground up by the people of Lenadoon.

"I have been inspired by everyone involved in the plan. There has been so much hard work put in to it over past number of years.

"This plan represents the real struggles and hopes of the people of Lenadoon. We must now work hard to deliver the objectives set up in the document and I will do everything in my power to ensure that happens."