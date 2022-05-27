BEST OF THE WEST: Huhtamaki leads from the front

AS one of the city’s largest employers, retail packaging manufacturers Huhtamaki Food Service have been proud sponsors of Best of the West for several years.



Located at Kennedy Way Industrial Estate, the firm are once again onboard for the gala event, which takes place at the stunning new St. Colmgalls School venue on July 1.



This year, we’re celebrating the West Belfast community’s inspirational and ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and Huhtamaki has been leading that recovery from the front.



Based at Kennedy Way, the firm employs over 400 people who print high quality folding cartons and paper packaging products for local and global customers including McDonald’s, KFC, Nando’s and Kellogg’s.



Huhtamaki Sales Director, Paddy Crilly, explained: “Huhtamaki dealt very well with the pandemic in the fact that we pivoted our business and moved into the production of face shields for the NHS.



“That kept the factory running, kept people employed, and was a great thing to be involved in.



“Since then businesses have started to open up slowly, and packaging has been a very important part of the post-pandemic world, particularly single-use packaging, which is what we specialise in.



“The growth in delivery and takeaway packaging means we’re very well placed to grow the business as a result.”



As an employer of masses of local people, Huhtamaki is delighted to sponsor Best of the West.



“Huhtamaki is very proud to sponsor Best of the West and we’re very proud of where we’re from and our background,” Mr Crilly said.



“Originally we were Deltaprint and Packaging, established in West Belfast 20 years ago. Huhtamaki bought the business in 2016.



“We’re a large employer in the area and after Translink and the hospitals we are the third largest employer in West Belfast, and we’ve been proud to be a part of Best of the West since its inception.”



Nominations for Best of the West are now closed and we are finalising our shortlist for the big event. Mr Crilly congratulated all those who were nominated.



“It’s a prestigious award,” he said.“When you’re voted for by your customer, by your peers, and the local community it means you’re doing something really well and very positive.

“Best of luck to everybody involved and Huhtamaki is proud to be a sponsor.”