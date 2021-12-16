VIDEO: Big deals this Christmas at The Little Belfast Furniture Shop in the Dairy Farm

IF you are in the market for a new bed, sofa or dining set with delivery in time for Christmas, then you might want to take a trip to the Little Belfast Furniture Shop in the Dairy Farm Centre.



With a wide range of stock on offer from rugs and sideboards to mirrors and wax burners, you can get all of your home needs under one roof.



Owned by husband and wife duo, Conor and Claire McComish, The Little Belfast Furniture Shop opened in the Dairy Farm in October 2020 and have already outgrown their original unit, expanding their offering.



Discussing why it is important for them as a business to use local suppliers, Conor said: “We have a wide range of locally manufactured beds. We try as much as we can to get our stock from local suppliers because it is important to support local.



“Our sofas are half the price that they are in other shops and we can have them delivered within seven days. However, if it is possible, we will aim for same day delivery.



“At the moment we have our double beds available from £270 which includes your bed and mattress. It is available in a variety of colours and customers can chose to upgrade the mattress if they wish.



“We offer free home delivery with free assembly. We are also a licensed waste carrier so we can also take your old furniture away free of charge.”



From now until Christmas, The Little Belfast Furniture Shop are open from nine to six, Monday to Friday, nine to five on a Saturday and one to six on a Sunday.