BIN COLLECTIONS: Your bin collection day may change over the festive period

BELFAST City Council is urging residents to be wary of changes to bin collections over the festive period.

If your bin is usually collected on a Monday, the St Stephen's Day collection on December 26 will be completed on either Christmas Eve or Tuesday, December 27.

If your bin is due for collection on Tuesday, December 27, it will not be collected.

You should present your bin for collection on your next scheduled collection date, which is Tuesday, January 10. This applies to general waste (black), recycling (blue), brown (compost) bins, wheelie box (Castle DEA) and glass box collections.

Collections on Friday, December 30 will be completed as scheduled as well as New Year's Eve (Saturday, December 31).

Scheduled collections on Monday, January 2 and Tuesday, January 3 will take place as normal.

Bryson Recycling collections are taking place as normal over Christmas and New Year, except for St Stephen's Day. These boxes will be collected on Christmas Eve (December 24) instead.

With levels of waste and recycle set to increase over the festive period, Belfast City Council is encouraging residents to make use of recycling centres or civic amenity sites to dispose of any extra waste between your bin and box collections.

This includes recyclables like extra cardboard and paper, as well as additional items which cannot be recycled.

All recycling centres and civic amenity sites will be closed on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year’s Day.

Finally, for commercial waste, if your collection is due to take place on St Stephen's Day, it will now take place on Christmas Eve instead.

All other scheduled collections will take place as normal.