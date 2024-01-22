Queen's University are premier partners for annual Blackboard Awards

IT is now less than two months until the 12th annual Blackboard Awards and we are delighted that the Queen's University Belfast are our premier partner for this year's event.

QUB will host a gala dinner celebrating the teachers of Belfast at the stunning Riddel Hall on Friday 1 March.

Schools are the spine of a successful Belfast — and in no small part, that is down to the unstinting commitment of our teachers to ensure that every pupil reaches his or her full potential. In the classrooms of Belfast, every child is a champion — and every teacher is a leader, encouraging each of their charges to set their sights ever-higher.

Dr Ryan Feeney, Vice-President Strategic Engagement and External Affairs at QUB, says the university is delighted to be hosting this year's awards.

"Queen’s University is delighted to be partnering with Belfast Media on the Blackboard Awards again this year – taking the opportunity to showcase and celebrate what the very best teachers in Belfast have to offer," he said.

The 12th annual Blackboard Awards — in partnership with our hosts Queen’s University Belfast .

"Supporting these awards highlights Queen’s commitment to recognising the truly invaluable contributions of teachers, demonstrating our dedication to shaping a better world by recognising those who help us do it.

"Most of the students that pass through our doors are the result of incredible support and guidance from their teachers, so we are grateful to be a part of the Blackboard Awards here in Belfast."

As a former teacher himself, Ryan knows all too well how important the work of teachers is.

"As a former teacher, I know the transformative power education can have on children and the profound impact a great teacher can have on a child’s life," he added.

"As a university with its own incredible teaching staff, we know teachers are not just educators; they also mentor and inspire young minds, encouraging young people to reach their full potential and consider paths they may not have before.

"At Queen’s, we are proud to link closely with local schools and support teachers in any way we can.

"With the uncertainty of our political instability, and looming education funding cuts, it is more important than ever that we take time out to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of our teachers.

"We need to be clear about the important role teachers play in helping foster a knowledgeable and compassionate society, enriching the lives of children across this city and beyond."

Ryan would like to extend his thanks and congratulations to all teachers nominated and shortlisted.

"To be recognised among your peers as being the top in your field is no mean feat and we, as a university, are delighted to be part of these valuable awards that recognise your work.

"Your dedication to your pupils and passion for education are truly inspiring and your work is changing lives. Best of luck to all the nominees and we look forward to celebrating with you on the night."

