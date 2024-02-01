Blackboard Awards flying high with George Best Belfast City Airport

THE 2024 Blackboard Awards are now just one month away and for the 12th year running we will be recognising the teaching heroes who embody the very best of Belfast and change hundreds of young lives each year.

This year’s awards will be hosted at Queen’s University’s beautiful Riddel Hall with a gala dinner on Friday 1 March.

George Best Belfast City Airport is proud to be one of the event partners for this year’s awards which align with the airport’s commitment to the development of young people, schools and teachers across the Belfast area.

Michelle Hatfield, Belfast City Airport’s Director of Corporate Services, said George Best Belfast City Airport was delighted once more to be partnering with Belfast Media for this year’s Blackboard Awards, to take the opportunity to showcase and celebrate what the best of the city’s teachers have to offer.

George Best Belfast City Airport have a strong commitment to helping young people realise their potential and support their development through the IGNITE programme which launched in 2019.

Michelle said: "IGNITE launched in 2019 and it’s aim is to change the lives of 100 young people, aged 16-18, over a five year period. The programme provides participants with opportunities to enhance their personal skills, establish networks and business connections, and empowers them to pursue their dreams.

“Students who complete the programme also benefit from achieving an NLP Diploma in Personal and Career Development.

“Throughout the year-long programme of events, which concludes with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Los Angeles, IGNITE partners with youth organisations, foundations, charities, and businesses in the private sector in addition to recognised names in the field of sports, film and politics.

“Driven by Belfast City Airport’s commitment to supporting the development of young people, schools, and teachers across Belfast and North Down, IGNITE is the only business-to-arts initiative of its kind in Northern Ireland and its meaningful impact is evident.

"Its vision of creating prosperity for its community through its support and advocation of education has resulted in a ripple effect of positive social impact, with a plethora of schools actively participating throughout the duration of the programme.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Belfast Media Group to help celebrate those who are at the forefront of helping to develop our young people and futures.”