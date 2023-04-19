'Much-needed social housing' in West Belfast gets green light

PLANS: Kevin McKay is implementing his plans for social housing at Blackstaff Way

THE developer behind a multi-million pound social housing development green-lighted for West Belfast says the 139-house scheme will help ease the the area’s housing crisis.

“I’m delighted to be able to bring forward a major public housing development which will ease the West’s chronic housing situation,” said Kevin McKay of the Benmore Group which has pioneered the mammoth King’s Hall development.

The development on the former Antrim Carpets factory at Blackstaff Way, off Kennedy Way (behind the Asda site and close to the Huhtamaki factory), had faced opposition from some planners who voiced concerns at the building of homes in an area previously zoned for industrial use. However, local politicians argued that the constituency’s stubbornly long housing waiting lists — around 4,000 are in piority need – necessitated urgent action.

“My plan now is to get on site as soon as possible so we can make a dent in the massive housing need in this area,” added Kevin McKay.

The area in Blackstaff Way was previously a multi-warehousing industrial site but has been derelict for over three years.

Planning has been provisionally approved for the Social Housing

"We plan on having two exits into the housing area, both leading onto Kennedy Way," said Kevin.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey also welcomed the approval by Belfast City Council for "much-needed social housing".

The planning application will seek to develop 139 new social and affordable homes, including 52 homes and 87 apartments.

There are also plans to include a children's play area, public open space, car parking and a road for the development, plus landscaping works.

Where the housing development will take place

Paul Maskey MP said: “We are delighted to hear that the planning application for social housing on Blackstaff Road in West Belfast has been approved.

“This is a significant step towards addressing the housing crisis in Belfast, and we welcome the decision by Belfast City Council.

"Sinn Féin councillors have been working tirelessly to get this application across the line. We are proud to have played a role in securing this much-needed social housing for our community.

“Belfast has over 8,000 people in housing stress, and it's unacceptable that some parties on the council opposed this application.

“We must prioritise the needs of those in housing stress and work together to find solutions.

“Sinn Féin is committed to supporting families and individuals in housing stress and will continue to fight for more social housing in the city.

“We believe everyone has the right to a safe and secure home, and we will not rest until this is achieved.

“The approval of this planning application is a victory for the community, and we thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this happen.

“Together, we can continue to make progress towards providing affordable and safe housing for all.”