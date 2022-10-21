Planning permission for 139 homes at Kennedy Way should be completed by end of 2022

HOUSING: Planning permission will hopefully be completed by the end of 2022

THE PLANNING application to redevelop the former Kennedy Enterprise Centre on Blackstaff Road near Kennedy Way to create new homes and apartments should be decided upon by the end of the year.

The plans, which have been designed by Belfast-based consultancy and development firm Turley, will seek to develop 139 new social and affordable homes, including 52 homes and 87 apartments. There are also plans to include a children's play area, public open space, car parking and a road for the development, plus landscaping works.

It is proposed to create two direct vehicular access points to the development from Blackstaff Road, which leads to a number of other commercial enterprises as well as Belfast City Council's recycling centre on Blackstaff Way.

A spokesperson for Turley said: “The plans proposed the creation of 139 new social and affordable homes. The proposals will seek to develop 52 dwelling houses and 87 apartments with public open space, children's play park, landscaping, car parking, associated site works and infrastructure and access arrangements from Blackstaff Road.

"The application is currently progressing through the planning process and we are hopeful of it being presented to Belfast City Council’s planning committee for a decision by the end of this year.”

Paul Maskey, Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast said: “There is no doubt that there is much need for more homes in West Belfast. One of the biggest issues our offices deal with is the shortage of housing.

"Many people have been on the housing waiting list for many years and are living in overcrowded and substandard conditions, we have continually argued for more social and affordable homes to enable people to have a better quality of life.

"All planning applications have to be taken on their own merits and no doubt planners will go through the rigorous procedures prior to a decision being made.”