Republic of Letters opens new chapter - Falls Library throws open its doors again

A much-valued community amenity opened its doors on Tuesday morning as Falls Road Library welcomed back its members.

Branch Manager Andrew Lawther told the Andersonstown News that it was a great feeling to reopen after the Covid-19 lockdown.

"We have missed the community and we know the community has missed us," he said. “Although some things will be different for the time being, many will be familiar.”

Andrew explained how their initial opening hours will remain the same, while the ground floor library will be open for “business as usual”.

“We will also be offering printing and photo copying facilities through three public computers on the ground floor.

"As with all other public venues we will ask people to respect social distancing and if they can, to wear a mask. Unfortunately until restrictions are further relaxed the first floor computer suite will remain closed and we are unable at present to continue our group activities, although we hope these will resume sometime in the future.”

Andrew said that their online Rhythm and Rhyme and Storytime sessions will continue online via Zoom.

“Such sessions have been appearing on our Facebook page (link below) throughout the pandemic, and have proved a big success. We are asking customers who are interested in participating in them live to call or email the branch and book a place for the weekly activity. It really is simple, and if the customer needs any more information, we are as always here to help.”

The chance to borrow books again will be a much-welcome return to the norm for local bibliomaniacs.

“There is a great selection of both new and old titles, while our online service is still available and has been a life-saver to many over the past few months," adds Andrew.

“I would ask if anyone is still expected to be self-isolating for an extended period and have no other way to receive books, if they can contact the branch we will enquire into the possibility of adding them to our home call service.

“Ultimately we are just glad to be back open to serve our community and help support them over the coming months.”