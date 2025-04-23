Public invited to sign Book of Condolence for Pope Francis at City Hall

BOOK OF CONDOLENCE: Fr Tim Bartlett and Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday

A BOOK of Condolence has been opened by the Lord Mayor at Belfast City Hall following the death of Pope Francis.

First to sign the book of condolence were Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray and Fr Tim Bartlett of St Mary's Chapel, principal organiser of the late Pope’s visit to Ireland in 2018.

The physical Book of Condolence can be signed at Belfast City Hall from Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. An online Book of Condolence is open at www.belfastcity.gov.uk

The Pope died at around 7.30am on Easter Monday at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta building.

His death came just a day after he appeared in St Peter's Square to wish thousands of worshippers a happy and holy Easter.

Sinn Féin councillor Ciaran Beattie signs the Book of Condolence at Belfast City Hallf

His funeral will take place on Saturday in Rome at 9am. Belfast City Hall will be lit up in the papal colours of yellow and white to coincide with the service.

Lord Mayor Micky Murray said he was saddened to hear of the Pontiff's passing.

"We extend our sympathies and condolences to all those who are mourning Pope Francis's death," he said. "We can all reflect on the way Pope Francis worked to bring people together from different backgrounds through mutual respect and understanding.”

Meanwhile, Belfast City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday evening to mark the death of Pope Francis.

Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy said: "Pope Francis was a man of great faith and a strong, determined leader and it’s important we as a council remember and honour his legacy. He held a special affinity for Ireland and our people and will be particularly remembered here for his visit in 2018 where he spoke passionately in support of the peace process."

Former Lord Mayor Ryan singled out the Pope's support for the beleaguered Palestinian people for special praise.

"Even as he battled illness, Pope Francis continued to speak out for peace — including consistently for the people of Gaza," he said.