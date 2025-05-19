'Muslims out' graffiti in North Belfast condemned

RACIST graffiti in the White City area of North Belfast has been condemned.

The graffiti on Ballyroney Hill contained the message ‘Muslims out’ and featured the crosshairs of a firearm.

It has since been removed after being reported to the Belfast City Council by SDLP councillor Carl Whyte.

Councillor Whyte said: “The appearance of this racist graffiti is disgusting and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"The people behind this do not speak for residents in this area, it is an increasingly multicultural place where people of all backgrounds happily live and work alongside each other and the actions of this tiny minority cannot be allowed to overshadow that.

“It is important that incidents like this are called out. We have unfortunately seen racists and the right-wing become emboldened recently to the point they think they can get away with doing something like this. This creates fear among minority groups and we need to express our solidarity and let them know we have their backs.

The graffiti was quickly removed by Council staff

“I commend council’s quick response in removing this graffiti and while I hope it was not widely seen it has still caused hurt in our Muslim community. I would urge anyone with any information about this to come forward to police and for those behind it to cease this attempt to spread hate in our community.”