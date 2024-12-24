BOOKS: Revolutionary Ireland captured in pages of new book

IRELAND during the period 1913–1923 was a nation in constant flux.

Spanning a pivotal era marked by the Dublin Lockout, the Easter Rising, the War of Independence and the birth of the Irish Free State, Revolutionary Times captures the full complexity of this transformative decade through contemporary-style reportage, timelines of key events and insightful essays.



Emanating from the acclaimed RTÉ project, Century Ireland, and distilling its essence into a captivating print form, Revolutionary Times is meticulously researched yet accessibly written and beautifully presented.

Alongside the political upheaval, the book also delves into the everyday realities of Irish life during this volatile chapter – from sports and fashion to housing debates and extreme weather.

Offering a rich, nuanced portait of a nation on the brink of a new dawn, this is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the tumultuous forces that shaped modern Ireland.

Shortlisted for History Book of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards 2024, Revolutionary Times is written by Professor Mike Cronin and Mark Duncan. Professor Mike Cronin has been the Academic Director of Boston College Ireland since 2005. Previously a Director of the GAA Oral History Project at Boston College, Mark Duncan is also a founder of InQuest Research Group. The author of several books, he frequently contributes to Irish TV, radio programmes and national newspapers. He has also acted as Head of Research for RTÉ Current Affairs.

Revolutionary Times is publicised by Merrion Press and costs £27.99.