BOOKS: Seán Quinn attempts to put the record straight in a new book detailing his rise and fall

THE compelling memoir of Seán Quinn, entrepreneur and former chairman of the Quinn Group, My Life in Words, has been published by Red Stripe Press. The book aims to provide a comprehensive overview of Quinn's life, mainly focusing on the past two decades. He believes it is something he owes to his family, staff, community and loyal supporters who stood by him during challenging times.



Throughout, My Life in Words, Quinn acknowledges the unwavering support he has received from many, including in recent years. However, he is also aware that doubts have emerged due to the narrative portrayed in the media, and he understands the perspectives of those who may have had reservations about him. Quinn clarifies that he does not aim to alter the opinions of those who believe the negative portrayals but hopes to offer comfort to the supporters who have faced criticism for standing by him.



The impetus for the book came from the relentless character assassination which Quinn believes he and his family have endured over the past fifteen years. In particular, the insinuations linking him to Kevin Lunney's abduction are a source of real anger to him. As a man approaching his late seventies, Quinn believes it is essential to set the record straight.





While acknowledging that he is not entirely blameless, he disputes the widely propagated narrative that paints him as solely responsible for the collapse of his empire and subsequent sensational events. The book presents numerous points that diverge from the prevailing narrative, encouraging readers to critically assess a few key aspects:



- The involvement of the Irish Regulator, the Central Bank, and the Department of Finance in Anglo investment of €2.34 billion in Quinn CFDs.



- The role of the former Attorney General, who represented Anglo against Seán Quinn and his family in subsequent legal proceedings related to financial transactions in 2007/2008.



- The investigations by the ODCE, Central Bank, Gardaí, and Chartered Accountants Ireland concerning other individuals.



- Allegations of attempting to pervert the course of justice, including retrospective legal advice for the family, instructions to prevent legal action against Anglo, influencing the Irish Stock Exchange, and being denied the opportunity to present evidence in court.



- Circumstances surrounding correspondence to the Minister for Finance by Ann Nolan

Seán Quinn maintains that from founding his business in April 1973 to his ousting as chairman in April 2010, he never misled or lied to any solicitor, auditor, banker, board member, or any of the dedicated staff who worked with him. He vehemently denies ever asking anyone to lie on his behalf and challenges anyone to produce evidence suggesting otherwise.



My Life in Words promises to be a candid and thought-provoking account, offering readers a unique insight into Seán Quinn's life and the circumstances that shaped his journey.

Published by Red Stripe Press, In My Owns Word is available nationwide. ISBN 9781786051912. RRP €19.99

