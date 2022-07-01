Best of the West: Sunbeds and beauty treatments at Afterglow in Kennedy Centre

AFTERGLOW in the Kennedy Centre offer a number of sunbeds and beauty treatments including a halogen sunbed which is good for people with arthritis. In the coming weeks they will also be adding a registered NHS nurse to their team who will be providing aesthetic treatments including Botox, fillers, Dermaplaning and B12 injections.



The salon are also exploring the possibility of adding hair extensions to their services in the coming months.



Their sunbeds include an Ergoline laydown, a MegaSun stand-up and a Hybrid stand-up – all of which have proven to be hits with customers since opening.



Owner Packy McDonnell said that customers are coming in every day and that they are happy with the services on offer. Thanking everyone for voting, he encouraged people to keep checking their social media pages for new treatments and offers.

