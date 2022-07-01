Best of the West: Enjoy stunning views over the city at Applejacks café

Applejacks Café on Glen Road, which first opened in 2016, is still going strong.

The café has remained popular under new ownership since last year.



They have an outside terrace with a magnificent spectacular view of Belfast, as well as great coffee and great meals in a stunning setting at Caffrey Hill close to a number of schools.



"When I took over just over a year ago, I kept the same name, the same staff, and essentially everything the same," said owner Marty McGuinness.



"We're delighted to be a finalist in the Best of the West Awards this year.

“I would just like to thank everyone who put us forward and has been voting for us.”