Best of the West: All the hard work pays off at Nicky’s Bistro

Nicky's Bistro

Nicky's Bistro is a newcomer to the area, but they have wasted no time in making themselves well known. Nicky's Bistro opened in Dunmurry in February 2021.



Nicky's Bistro serves everything from a hot breakfast to loaded sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, and desserts, as well as ice cream.



Carl Frampton, the legendary boxer, is a huge fan of their breakfast menu and has visited multiple times.



Commenting on making the finals of the Best of the West 2022 Awards, owner Nicola McAuley said: "We are honoured to have reached the finals of the Best of the West 2022 Awards.



"It's been a momentous year for us with the hard work of all the staff and the continued support from all our valued customers."

