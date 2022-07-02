Best of the West: 'You can get it at Grimley's'

Noel Grimley Electrics

When choosing new electrical goods it’s best to be on the lookout for great service, great advice and great prices. And as one prominent promo once proclaimed, you can “Get it from Grimley’s”.



Based on the Andersonstown Road, Noel Grimley Electrics are purveyors of a wide range of electrical items, from the latest TV and audio equipment to accessories, home appliances and more.



Whether shopping online, by telephone, or in-store, their expert team are always on hand to guide you through that all-important purchase.



Noel Grimley Electrics have gone above and beyond for customers for 59 years, but have also been known for giving back to the wider community. Their efforts put them firmly in the running for Best of the West.

