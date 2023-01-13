Bowls: Salisbury claim the honours at the British Isles Short Mat Bowls Championships

SALISBURY Bowling Club in North Belfast celebrated a brilliant victory at the end of 2022 when four members won the British Isles Short Mat Bowls Championships taking Home the title for the club.

To progress for the big competition the four players qualified for and won the 2022 Irish short mat bowls championships.

After winning the Irish championships the four went on to win the competition for the Isles, going undefeated throughout both events.

Terry Crawford of Salisbury Bowls Club along with Nathan Haire, Nick Haire and Gerard McCloskey went on to scoop the main title. Terry Crawford has been a bowler with the club for 15 years.

“It was great to win the British title after winning the Irish title and going straight through undefeated,” said Terry.

“You go from the club, onto the Irish to play off and then onto to British Isles, so we beat England, Scotland and Wales to win.”