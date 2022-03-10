Boxing: Booth feels Conlan is primed to produce a complete performance

Adam Booth says Michael Conlan's past fights have been prepaprtion for the big one and feels his man is ready to deliver against Leigh Wood on Saturday INPHO

THE accumulation of four years working together will manifest in the performance of Michael Conlan's life, according to head trainer Adam Booth.

Conlan made the switch to the Londoner in early 2018 having spent the first year of his professional career at the Rock Gym in California under the guidance of Manny Robles, but there just seemed a more natural fit with Booth.

The pair set to work with Book gradually adding elements to Conlan's game as he moulded the former amateur world champion into a fully-fledged professional.

With the coursework done, it's exam time and Booth feels his man is about to pass the ultimate test with flying colours by dethroning Leigh Wood on Saturday to become the WBA featherweight champion.

"We have strived to work on the things we agreed he would work on nine or ten weeks ago and it has been impeccable," said Booth.

"He's a genuine pro now. Over the last two years, he's really become a pro in how he lives day-to-day, how he eats, when he sleeps, how he behaves and that has all manifested itself in quality repetition on the gym to the point where he doesn't need to think about anything - he just does it."

Since their first fight together against David Berna on St Patrick's Day, 2018, Conlan has used each fight to perfect a certain part of his game.

On Saturday, the plan is to deliver the culmination of all that work and with the handbrake off, the West Belfast man will put his foot on the gas and take it to the champion.

"His fights up to this point have really been practices," Booth revealed.

"Whilst winning the rounds, he's been practicing things we've been doing in the gym.

"Even in the Doheny fight last time out, it was about practicing certain things whilst keeping control of the fight.

"This time, it's not like that - it's about winning every single possible moment."

That is of course easier said than done and Wood represents a huge threat to their plans.

The Nottingham man is notably heavy-handed and a huge featherweight, so his physical strength is a huge attribute in this fight.

While his coach, Ben Davison, confirmed the champion "hits like a middleweight", he believes his man has much more to his game and a rounded performance will see him retain his belt.

Ben Davison

"I've worked with some of the top fighters in the UK and by far, Leigh Wood is pound-for-pound the hardest puncher," he warned.

"That's not the main thing and I know Mick has faced other big punchers. Mick is a very skilled, versatile fighter, so Leigh needs to be smart and world-class in how he creates the scenario where he is able to land.

"I think this is a fight where momentum will shift and there won't be much room for error for both."

This fight undoubtedly represents the toughest assignment of Conlan's professional career to date and his preparations have gone accordingly.

Nothing has been left to chance and Booth senses there is a huge performance coming from his fighter.

"We always look at people's strengths, never their weaknesses," he stressed.

"If you deal with their strengths, the weaknesses expose themselves.

"We know the fight we have in front of us. We know what Mick is, so now it's time to win every single moment."