Boxing: Cacace and Warrington ready to do talking in the ring

IT was all smiles between Anthony Cacace and Josh Warrington at London's Guildhall on Thursday, but the love-in looks set to end when they clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (live on PPV from 5pm).

There has been a cordial atmosphere between them and that can alway just mask a simmering tension that will explode when the opening bell rings.

Cacace's IBF title may not be on the line for Warrington, but it his for him as defeat will mean his reign will end at the first challenge at the belt will become vacant, so there is no lack of hunger from either fighter and especially the 'Andytown Apache'.

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois may be the headline attractions, but the fight of the night may come a little earlier with Cacace seeking Belfast revenge on Warrington who has already accounted for Carl Frampton and Martin Lindsay in the past, but steps up to super-featherweight for this one.

Despite the smiles and handshakes, there are two men with a steely desire to triumph on a night when the eyes of the boxing and wider sporting public will be fixed upon Wembley and having already shook up the world when claiming the IBF super-featherweight title in May against Joe Cordina.

"Josh is a two-time world champion and his career has been filled with success and I'm only getting that bit of success now," Cacace said on Thursday.

"Josh is a great champion, but I'm a big super-featherweight, so it will be a tough night for him.

"He is smaller than me, is going to come onto shots, so I won't have to go looking for him. Also, he has a big heart and will come for a proper fight - that's exactly what I want him to do.

"Josh is a good lad and I've nothing bad to say - his accolades speak for themselves. He's done everything, beaten great champions. I know I'm in for a hard night, but nobody is taking these belts from me."

It has been a fight week like no other with obligations like never before. Aside from the traditional public workout that took place at Wembley Arena, there was the 'Grand Arrivals' in Leicester Square on Tuesday and they will be in Trafalgar Square this evening for a public weigh-in.

But on Thursday, after standing in front of the cameras beside Big Ben, the final press conference took place in the resplendent surroundings of London's Guildhall.

Mentally, that can be draining and perhaps can explain the tetchiness between some of the undercard fighters, but not Cacace and Warrington who would rather do their talking in the ring.

"There's a lot of animosity in this room, but you're not going to get screaming and shouting out of me," said Warrington.

"What I will guarantee is action on Saturday night. That's alway the way I've done my business and it's the same with him. We may not shout or scream at each other, but I can guarantee it will be the fight of the night.

"I think I've dealt with every style I've come up against: tall, short, boxer, puncher... Every time I've come through it and you can't buy that (experience).

"I'm disappointed the IBF isn't on the line but this is about the fight and the Josh Warrington story will continue."

Cacace is confident, naturally, but is certainly taking nothing for granted against Warrington who has lost his last two and three of his last five.

The Leeds man may also be up at super-featherweight for the first time in a championship arena, but Cacace insists he is going in with a challenger's mindset and is in no mood to lose his IBF title that will become vacant should he fall.

"No man is unbeatable," he insists.

"This is all new to me I've been boxing since I was nine years of age and now I'm 35, so to have this type of nights - I don't want to be giving them away a couple of months down the line. I'm not taking Josh for granted and know exactly what he will bring, but I'm locked in and the belts are coming home with me."