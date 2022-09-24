Boxing: Cacace defeats Magnesi to claim IBO title

THE world is now Anthony Cacace's oyster as the West Belfast man claimed the IBO super-featherweight title with a split decision victory (117-111, 116-112, 112-116) over Michael Magnesi at the AO Arena in Manchester.

There was no margin for error for the 33-year-old who knew he needed a big performance against the all-action Italian and he delivered just that, his power a telling factor to reassert himself after Magnesi began to enjoy success in the middle rounds.

While Magnesi was busy, the better accuracy and eye-catching work came from Belfast's 'Apache' who will now see many more doors open in the wake of what ought to be a seminal victory in his career that has resulted in a fair share of disappointment.

At 33, this could have proven his one and only big chance and he grabbed his big chance with both hands although typically, it was an anxious moment when the split decision was announced.

"It was a good performance, but he's even better than that believe it or not. That's just a wee bit of what he can do!" - @RealCFrampton

This fight opened as anticipated with Magnesi marching forward and Cacace - fighting at orthodox - looking to use his reach to pick the Italian off and was visibly looking for the uppercut - a weapon he found a home for in the second.

The pattern was set with Magnesi on the front foot and attempting to make this a fight at close quarters, but was having to navigate his way past heavy fire coming his way.

He was having his own success, throwing in bunches and his all-action style saw him get through with hooks but they didn't seem to be making much of a dent in the Belfast man.

Cacace was switching stances in the fifth, happy to fight off the back foot with Magnesi's output perhaps slowing a little, yet there was still success when he doubled up the right hand, looping it over the Belfast man's high guard.

His plan was to wear Cacace down and beat him on output and this was helping him win some rounds to leave the fight finely poised heading into the second half.

Cacace was not having quite the same success as he did early on as his work was being smothered by Magnesi who was continuing to press forward and force the pace.

He began to find that bit of separation he required in the eighth, staying at range as he pawed with the jab, threw some meaty shots downstairs and continued to look for that uppercut, yet it was a huge right in the closing seconds that seemed to stiffen the legs of Magnesi and tipped the pendulum decisively in the Belfast man's favour.

The bell came at the perfect time for the Italian who was able to reset and was back on the front foot in the ninth, but was tagged again in the 10 with another right hand.

It appeared to be all to play for entering the championship rounds, but Cacace was carrying the greater power and there was a sense Magnesi felt he needed a stoppage in the final frame, marching forward as a ramrod jab came his way.

There was a look of dejection in the Italian corner at the final bell and this told its own tale as Cacace circled the ring with arms aloft, awaiting the confirmation of a result that will now see him target some of the top names in the division as this breakout win puts him firmly in the frame for huge nights.