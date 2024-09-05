Boxing: Cacace grateful for the support ahead of Wembley title defence

Anthony Cacace believes past setbacks have all been part of a greater plan to get him to where he is today

WORLD champion status has sat well with Anthony Cacace and with his first defence at Wembley Stadium just over two weeks away, the 'Andytown Apache' says he is eternally grateful for the support he has received.

Cacace puts his IBF and IBO super-featherweight titles on the line against Josh Warrington on the huge Riyadh Season card topped by the heavyweight battle between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

But those making the trip over the Irish Sea in a fortnight will do so to get behind one of their own and the explosion in support that followed his brilliant victory over Joe Cordina in May has put an added spring in the step of the 35-year-old.

A mural to mark his achievement now adorns a wall on South Link, Andersonstown and the genuine outpouring of goodwill has instilled a sense of pride in a man whose laid back nature initially left him somewhat baffled by the reaction.

"I wasn't expecting any of this," he said.

"The way I look at it is that I go and fight. People always knew I was a boxer and would say hello, but I was not prepared for this side of things. But what I will say is that I'm super proud of myself and loving the support, loving the people getting behind me. I haven't had this before, so it's something new and I'm really happy.

"I knew I could mix it with high level fighters, but never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be where I am now.

"I've said this a thousand times, but I'm just so thankful to everyone along the way who have helped me in some small bit and I've made it."

So, it's onto Wembley and a meeting with Warrington on another huge night when they eyeballs of boxing fans across the globe will be transfixed on a venue better known for football.

Cacace was due to appear there in the past, but a planned fight with Jhonatan Romero on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in April 2022 fell through at the eleventh hour due to visa issues for the Colombian.

It was just one of many setbacks Cacace has endured, but his faith in God helped him through those dark times and has given him a good perspective on the trials and tribulations of life.

Perhaps he could be forgiven for thinking he would never box on such a huge stage, but his time was yet to come and he insists he is a better fighter for all those experiences.

"That was a bad time," he recalled.

"That fight getting called off wasn't a bad thing. I wasn't mentally there and it wasn't a great training camp for me - all down to myself - but I believe God has mapped this. He is looking down on me, shining down and given me that. I've worked very hard, sacrificed a lot and feel like he's rewarding me. I genuinely believe that with how things have happened in my life and panned out. All this isn’t by accident.

"It was all to build me up to who I am for nights like this."